Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,477 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 985,101 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HLX opened at $10.21 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.