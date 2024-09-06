Acuitas Investments LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,787 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Arteris worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Arteris by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arteris Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $91,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,213 shares of company stock valued at $458,338. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.