Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Climb Global Solutions worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

