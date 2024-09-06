Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Biglari accounts for approximately 1.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Biglari worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biglari by 5.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Biglari by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,694.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Biglari Stock Performance

Biglari stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

