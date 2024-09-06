Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,173,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 113,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

