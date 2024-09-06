Adlai Nortye Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $2.36 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

