ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.40. ADTRAN shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 416,465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

ADTRAN Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

