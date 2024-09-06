ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) versus Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Head-To-Head Review

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) and Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Redline Communications Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -58.64% -29.26% -8.54% Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADTRAN and Redline Communications Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 2 2 1 2.80 Redline Communications Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADTRAN currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Redline Communications Group.

80.6% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of ADTRAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and Redline Communications Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $949.97 million 0.43 -$267.69 million ($6.88) -0.75 Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redline Communications Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Redline Communications Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services. The company also provides various software, such as Mosaic One SaaS, n-Command, Procloud, MCP, AOE and ACI-E, and Ensemble Controller. It serves large, medium, and small service providers; alternative service providers, such as utilities, municipalities and fiber overbuilders; cable/MSOs; and SMBs and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments. The company offers Ellipse, a series of base stations; Edge and Elte wireless terminals; Enterprise, a wireless customer premise equipment; RAS-Elite, a portable auto-acquire outdoor wireless solution; RAS-Extend, a mechanical auto tracking system; RDL-3000 connect series of remote terminals; PoE, an industrial grade power injector; and FlexCore, an EPC software. It also provides FlexTALK, a push-to-talk solution; and ClearView NMS, a network management software, as well as antennas, cables, mounting kits, POE power injectors, and surge protectors. In addition, the company offers RF planning and site survey, 4G and 5G mobile network design and optimization, deployment and resident engineering, wireless network performance audit, and program and project management services. It serves oil and gas, mining, utilities, transportation, government, military, and telecom service provider markets through regional distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators. The company has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Redline Communications Group Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

