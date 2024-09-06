Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of AVTE opened at $1.94 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

