Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.25

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.25 and traded as high as C$107.11. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$105.80, with a volume of 1,133,591 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $8,411,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

