Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,994. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average of $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

