Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.70

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

