Aleph Zero (AZERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.16 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 3% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $106.16 million and $929,543.70 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 274,938,951 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

