Algorand Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $978.21 million and $21.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,583,378 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

