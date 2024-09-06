Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Trading Down 17.1%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) traded down 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.