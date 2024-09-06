Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a support level?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.