Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.47.

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.85. 588,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$21.35.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

