Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54.

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

