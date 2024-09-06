Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $323,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $647,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.10 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $260.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

