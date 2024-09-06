Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

