Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.49.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.