American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 116,615 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of American Express worth $179,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $251.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.78. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

