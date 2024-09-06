Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.94. 116,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 75,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

Amex Exploration Trading Up 9.8 %

About Amex Exploration

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$141.43 million, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.