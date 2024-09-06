Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.03.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$51.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

