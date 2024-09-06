Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $1,904,800.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 225,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

APGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 244,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.