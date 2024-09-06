Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.