Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ALTM opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

