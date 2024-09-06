ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $133.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 282,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,021. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

