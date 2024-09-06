Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $1,840,040.53 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,840,040.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,904.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,542,166.08.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $711,835.30.

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $70.37 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

