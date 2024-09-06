Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ACHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.