Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 396,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,254,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $310,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 772,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

