Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,844 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,815,000 after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

