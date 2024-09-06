Arizona State Retirement System Has $88.05 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

