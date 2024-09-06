Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Citigroup by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,849,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.