Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $333.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.18. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

