Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

