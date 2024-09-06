Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target to $19.00

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.20. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 281.27% and a negative net margin of 190.69%. Research analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.