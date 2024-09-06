Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

