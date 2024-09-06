ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $845.39

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $845.39, but opened at $805.00. ASML shares last traded at $817.61, with a volume of 668,797 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.