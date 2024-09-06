Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Assertio in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 261.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Assertio stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 22,096.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 16.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

