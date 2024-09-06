ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,373,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,416,570 shares.The stock last traded at $59.62 and had previously closed at $60.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ATI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ATI by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

