AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AtriCure by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AtriCure by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

