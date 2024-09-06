AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.82. 5,291,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,578,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

