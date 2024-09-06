Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $369.50

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.86), with a volume of 9373682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.36) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATG

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 454.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 531.51. The company has a market cap of £450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,618.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.