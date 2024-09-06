B. Riley Comments on Safehold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Safehold in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Safehold

Safehold Stock Down 0.4 %

SAFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 544,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 46,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 166,846 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.