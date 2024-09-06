Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE BOH opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

