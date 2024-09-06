Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.40) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.63).
Check Out Our Latest Report on BARC
Barclays Stock Up 2.2 %
Barclays Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.
Insider Transactions at Barclays
In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,521.89). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.67), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($142,599.16). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,521.89). Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.