Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.07. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 12,074 shares traded.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.24%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

