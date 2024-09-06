BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

