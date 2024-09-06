BBR Partners LLC Has $608,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

